Bonnie J. Johnson, age 75 of Clear Lake, WI, died peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Amery Hospital in Amery, WI.
Bonita Joyce Johnson was born on September 30, 1945, in Amery, WI the daughter of L. Orville & Gladys (Gilbertson) Reindahl. She grew up in the Clear Lake area, was baptized and confirmed at Moe Lutheran Church, and attended Sunnyside Rural School and Clear Lake High School. Bonnie was married to James A. Johnson on May 16, 1964 at Moe Lutheran Church, made their home in the Clear Lake area and together raised 2 children, Jeff and Lori. In addition to taking care of her family, Bonnie worked at various jobs over the years. She began working at Fabri-Tec in Clear Lake, then at Danielson Drugs in Amery, and later for Greg Skarda at Northern Veterinary Supply in Clear Lake. Bonnie also waitressed at several Clear Lake restaurants. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, reading, classic movies and TV, and taking annual trips to the WI Dells. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandkids. Bonnie was a member of Moe Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI and was active in the ladies aid there. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Bonnie is proceeded in death by her husband, James Johnson; and parents, Orville and Gladys Reindahl.
She is survived by her son and daughter, Jeff (Kim) Johnson - Woodville, WI and Lori (Tim) Martin - Clear Lake, WI; grandchildren, Spencer (Sansi) Harshman, Brook Harshman, Blake Johnson, Delaney Johnson, and Jette Johnson; step-grandchildren, Bode LaGrander and Braydon LaGrander; sisters and brother, Larry (Bonnie) Reindahl - Clear Lake, WI, Patty Anderson - Clear Lake, WI; sister in law, Pat Johnson - Cameron, WI; and nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Private Memorial Service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 am from Moe Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI
Clergy - Margaret Peterson
Interment - Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
