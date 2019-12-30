Beverly R. Engebretson age 81 of Clear Lake, WI, died surrounded by her family, on Sunday December 22, 2019 at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home in Amery, WI following complications of stroke.
Beverly Rita Engebretson was born on April 4, 1938 in Amery, WI the daughter of George & Margaret (Kelly) Lillie. She grew up in the Clear Lake area, was baptized and confirmed at Marsh Lake Lutheran Church and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1956. Bev was married to Vern F. Engebretson on February 4, 1956 in Clayton, WI. Together they made their home in Clear Lake, WI and raised 4 children, Sherry, Mindy, Julie and Steven. In addition to raising her family, Bev worked at various jobs over the years. She was employed at Bev’s Apparel, the Chiropractic Office, Hardees and at AFP. In her spare time, Bev enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, golfing, camping and snowmobiling. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Bev was also very active in the Eastern Star for over 50 years and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry; her parents, George and Margaret Lillie; sisters, Kathryn Peterson and Shirley Nelson; and brother Michael Lillie.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Vern Engebretson - Clear Lake, WI; daughters and son, Mindy (Glen) Sander - Seal Beach, CA, Julie (Tim Pitzen) Engebretson - Clear Lake, WI and Steven (Tina) Engebretson - Clear Lake, WI; grandchildren, Garrett Sander, Darren Sander and Courtney Sander, Alex (Lisa) Dix, Levi Dix, Spencer (Brad) Nierenhausen, Cori Engebretson (Tessa Miller) and Carter Engebretson; great grandchildren, Daniel, Dylan, Abigail, Breanna and Adeline; brother and sister, Marie Rundquist - Clear Lake, WI and Neil (Joan) Lillie - Clear Lake, WI; sister in law, Diane Beckman - New Richmond, WI; and many relative and friends.
A Memorial Service was held at the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI on Saturday, December 28, at 11 a.m. Visitation was on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake and Saturday at the Covenant Church one hour before the service.
Clergy: Rev. Margaret Grant. Music: Margaret Peterson.
Interment will be at a later Date at the Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Clear Lake, WI
