Beverly R. Engebretson, age 81 of Clear Lake, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Golden Age Manor in Amery.
A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 at United Covenant Church in Clear Lake. Visitation for Beverly will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at the Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake and 1 hour prior to service at the church on Saturday.
There will be an Eastern Star Service on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements are being made with the Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.