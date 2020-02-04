Beverly Jean Richmond, age 87 of Amery, WI passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Amery.
Beverly was born on July 22, 1932 in Stillwater, MN to Wendolin and Alice (Pelvit) Schell. Beverly attended school and graduated from high school in Stillwater. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Harvieux in Stillwater and to this union five children were born. The family made their home in the Stillwater area. The marriage would later end in divorce and Beverly then moved to Omaha, Nebraska where she met Merle Richmond. The couple was united in marriage in Omaha in the early 1970’s and they continued to live in Omaha. Shortly after Merle’s passing in 1985, Beverly moved to Wisconsin where she continued to live today. Beverly was a member of the Apple River Community Church and enjoyed crafts, all types of puzzles and garage saling.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lawrence Harvieux and Merle Richmond; her daughter, Darcey Harvieux-Gulbranson; five brothers, two sisters and son in law, Donald Cone. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Roxanne Cone; sons, Michael (Patricia) Harvieux, Thomas (Sandy) Harvieux and Charles (Heidi) Harvieux; a sister, Susie Maslowski; many 13 grand and 29 great grandchildren, as well as other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Apple River Community Church, 942 US Hwy 8, Amery, with Rev. Bruce Tanner officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family interment will take place at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Bayport, MN at a later date.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
