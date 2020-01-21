Bernice Marion Grathwohl, of Turtle Lake died, January 12, 2020 at Care and Rehab-Cumberland. She was born April 14, 1932 in Mower County, MN to Manton and Bernetta (Bolstad) Johnson, where she grew up on the family farm. She attended the country school until the 8th grade at which time she stayed home to help care for her brother, Leonard, and work on the family farm.
Bernice married Duane Jeglum and they had two children together. They later divorced after 12 years of marriage. She married Curtis Musolf and they had three children together. He passed away June of 1970. Bernice then married Gale Grathwohl. She gained two step-children and they had one daughter. Throughout her life Bernice enjoyed providing day-care for surrounding families, was a farmer's wife, a laundry aid, and a hard worker.
Bernice loved to speak Norwegian with her sister and her parents. Thrashing was a time of year that she looked forward to because she got to spend time with old friends and family; but her true loves were Polka music and Alan Jackson. She enjoyed traveling, golfing, reading, and enjoying the little things. Bernice was an amazing woman, mom, grandma, and great-grandma. She cherished every opportunity she had to spend time with her family and friends, and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by children: Ronald (Carol) Jeglum, Kathleen Girard, Nancy (Keith) Bader, Kevin (Roxanne) Musolf, David (Judy) Grathwohl, LaDonna (Paul) Flanigan, Sheri (Raymond Winkels) Musolf, LeAnn (Loren) Selle; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Jensen; sister-in-law, Lucille Johnson; many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Manton and Bernetta Johnson; brothers: Russell Johnson and Leonard Johnson; brother-in-law, Russell Jensen; great-granddaughter, Bella Mae; and her husbands: Duane Jeglum, Curtis Musolf, and Gale Grathwohl.
Funeral services was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Evanger Lutheran Church in Sargeant, MN with Pastor Dwight officiating. Burial will be in Evanger Lutheran Cemetery. Pallbearers are Brandon Ripley, Becca Paulson, Derrick Bly, Michael Selle, Paul Girard, Curtis Musolf, Eric Bader, and Richard Grathwohl.
Honorary pallbearers are Randall Selle, Josh Buckmeier, Darrell Johnson, Robert Bader, Eddie Girard, Peter Semmens, Kyle Nyquist, Casey Kralovetz, Collin Ripley, Bryan Ripley, and Tim Ripley.
Visitation was at Skinner Funeral Home in Turtle Lake from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 and one hour before the service on Sunday at Evanger Lutheran Church in Sargeant, MN.
Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.
