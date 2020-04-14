Bernice A. Rauterkus, age 96 of Amery, WI, formerly of Clear Lake, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Amery Memory Care in Amery, WI.
Bernice Anna Rauterkus was born on August 30, 1923 in Westphalia, Iowa, the daughter of Pete & Dora (Book) Blum. She grew up in Westphalia, Iowa, was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church there and graduated from Westphalia High School in 1940. After graduation, Bernice continued to live at home and worked on the family and neighboring farms around Westphalia. She was married to Leonard Rauterkus on January 26, 1954 at St. Boniface Church in Westphalia and together they raised 7 children, Norma, Teresa, Leo, Dale, Ralph, Don & Alice. In 1962, they moved to New Richmond, WI. In addition to taking care of her family, Bernice also worked at Friday Canning and as a cook at St. Mary’s Catholic School in New Richmond. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting and playing cards, especially 500 and Canasta. Bernice also had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She won numerous St. Croix County Fair Blue Ribbons for her baking, vegetables and needle work. Bernice and Leonard moved to and retired in Clear Lake, WI, in 1999 and she was an active member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, WI. Bernice had been a resident of Amery Memory Care for the past 4 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Rauterkus; her parents, Pete & Dora Blum; and her brothers and sisters.
Bernice is survived by sons and daughters, Norma LaVenture, Apple Valley, MN, Teresa (Joe) Znidarsich, LaCrosse, WI, Leo Rauterkus, Clear Lake, WI, Dale Rauterkus, Amery, WI, Ralph (Mary) Rauterkus, Red Wing, MN, Don (Linda) Rauterkus, Onalaska, WI, Alice Ditlefsen, Edinburg, TX; grandchildren, Dan (Sarah) LaVenture, Briana (Chris) Royal, Joe (Jamie) Znidarsich, Becca (Ben) Pfaff, Jake (Lea) Znidarsich,
Tim (Sarah) Znidarsich, Andy Rauterkus, Julie (Brandon) Johnson, Susan (Brian) Peters, Doug Rauterkus, Katie (Rob) Necklen; 18 great-grandchildren; any many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear lake, WI at a later date in August. Interment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery on Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
