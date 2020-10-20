Benjamin R. Frank, age 38 of Amery, WI, died unexpectedly, doing what he loved, on October 10, 2020 as the result of injuries sustained in a UTV accident in Clear Lake Township.
Benjamin Ryan Frank was born on July 30, 1982 in Amery, WI the son of Ryan & Mary (Wendlandt) Frank. He grew up in Clear Lake, WI, was baptized and confirmed at Moe Lutheran Church and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 2001. Ben joined the US Marine Corps in July of 2001 and received his basic training at Pensecola, FL. He was then stationed at Fort Pendleton, California and served 3 combat tours of duty in Iraq. After he was honorably discharged in 2006, Ben returned to Eau Claire, WI where he attended CVTC to become a machinist. He currently resided in Amery, WI and was employed as a machinist at OEM in Woodville, WI. Ben was married to Lisa S. Castilleja on August 17, 2013 and together raised 4 children, Patrisha, Corey, Alexis, & Ben Jr. In his spare time, Ben enjoyed outdoor activities, including riding 4 wheeler, snowmobiling, and hunting. He enjoyed fixing anything and everything and was always available to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Ben was a huge movie fan, enjoyed attending concerts, dancing, & karaoke. He especially loved spending time with his family and many friends. Ben was also a member of Moe Lutheran Church and will be sorely missed by all those who know him.
Preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Frank; grandparents, Frank and Junice Wendlandt.
Survived by his wife, Lisa Frank - Amery, WI; sons and daughters, Patrisha Castilleja - Amery, WI, Corey Grunder - South St. Paul, MN, Alexis Grunder - Sanger, TX, Ben Frank, Jr. - Amery, WI; grandson, Sebastian Castelleja - Amery, WI; parents, Ryan and Mary Frank - Clear Lake, WI; grandparents, Allen and Jean Frank - Amery, WI; sisters, Brandy (Jake) Greenberg - Amery, WI, Briana (Montana) Edwards - New Richmond, WI; nephews, Evan, Zack Adam and Mitchell Greenberg; many cousins, relatives, family and friends.
Visitation on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI from 3 - 8 pm.
There will be a private family interment service at the Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI at later date.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
