Barton McLean Lund, Jr. left us suddenly on Monday, December 14th, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Born March 13th, 1964 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Bart spent his childhood in Prior Lake, MN, and went on to earn his undergraduate degree in Urban Planning from the University of Minnesota and his MBA from Augsburg College. He is preceded in death by his father, Barton M. Lund, Sr and survived by his mother Sydney A. Lund; sisters Elizabeth Lund and Sarah Murphy (Kevin); and by his brother, Michael Lund. He is also survived by nieces: Jaye, Jennifer, Sarah (Elizabeth); Maddy, Hannah, Lauren (Sarah); and nephews: Godson Christopher, Erik (Elizabeth); Godson Maxwell (Sarah) and Barton M. Lund (Mike). And many close friends, co-workers, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He enjoyed urban life, living in Lincoln Park, Chicago; Capitol Hill, Seattle; Uptown, Minneapolis, and most recently settling in Denver. Bart always enjoyed a good cup of coffee, National Public Radio, and discussing world events. He was an art, music, theatre and movie aficionado and loved to travel to Mexico, Puerto Rico, and especially to Stuart, Florida where his family had a winter retreat. He remained a Vikings and Twins fan wherever he lived and loved live sporting events.
He adored his family, especially his nieces and nephews and shared his love of learning and arts & culture with them through books, events and museum memberships as gifts. Children loved him and he was always ready to laugh at a joke or sit at the kid’s table. Bart was definitely the fun uncle.
Bart’s dry wit, observations about life, sweet smile and easy laugh made him such a joy to be around. This makes it ever so bittersweet he could not find this same joy for himself. He was wearing a ‘Stay’ Kind wristband in his final days declaring he wanted to be here with us, and judging by his many packages at his home he was preparing to give more joy at Christmas. Ugh. He was a terrific son, brother and friend. Our hearts are aching.
If you are struggling during these difficult times, know you are not alone: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a suicide prevention/mental health charity in Bart's name.
