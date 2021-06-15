Barbara Lynn Corey, an accomplished attorney and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away in Tacoma, Washington, on June 7, 2021, surrounded by family.
Barbara worked for two decades as a prosecutor before founding a successful criminal defense practice. She loved reading, baking and caring for her Airedales. Barbara was born in Amery, Wisconsin, on March 9, 1953 to Warren "Pete" Corey and Marian (Wanttinen) Corey, who owned the Corey Oil Company in Amery.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert Corey. She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Pierce Hay III; her son Warren Corey-Boulet, his wife, Makaela Corey-Boulet, and their children, Abby and Graham, of Tacoma; her son William Barnes, his wife, Amy Barnes, and their daughter, Harper, of Puyallup, Washington; her son Robbie Corey-Boulet, of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; and her son Ian Corey-Boulet, of Seattle, Washington. She is also survived by her brother Brian Corey, his wife, Diane Corey, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, and their daughters, Ariel Corey and Riva Corey, of Los Angeles, California; her sister-in-law Trish Corey of Apple Valley, Minnesota, and her children, Elizabeth Corey of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Thomas Corey, of Aurora, Colorado.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Amery United Congregational Church of Christ with Rev. Garth Schumacher officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will occur at the Sand Lake Cemetery following the service.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 222 Harriman Avenue N, Amery, Wisconsin 54001.
In lieu of flowers Barbara's family has requested that donations be made to Kid Connect of Pierce County (www.kidconnect-pierce.org) and The Innocence Project (www.innocenceproject.org).
