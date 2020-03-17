Barbara Darlene Madsen was born in Amery, Wisconsin on May 21, 1933 the daughter of Peter and Julia (Johnson) Wike. Barb grew up in Amery and graduated from Amery High School in 1951. She attended one year of cosmetology school and began a long career as a hair dresser. On July 22, 1967 she was united in marriage to Gordon Madsen and over the years they made their home in Clear Lake and Amery. Barb operated Barb’s Beauty Shop in Clear Lake in 1973. She and Gordy purchased the A & W Drive In in Amery which they operated until 1979. Then they owned and operated the Sears Store in Amery in 1983 and 1984. Barb enjoyed sports, especially softball. She and Gordy always enjoyed having kids around and spent many hours watching sports or other activities. They also enjoyed summer camping at Clam Falls for many years. Barb kept herself busy with canning and gardening. As for her career in hair dressing, besides having the shop in Clear Lake she served Golden Age Manor residents for 25 years and residents of Willow Ridge for 10 years. After Gordy’s death she lived independently for many years, but in recent years has lived at Golden Age Manor where she passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 86.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordy and one infant brother. She is survived by a very special Cousin Marvin (John) Johnson and his extended family as well as other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Amery with Pastor Keith Ruehlow officiating. There will be visitation for the hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at a later date at the Amery Cemetery.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com
Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, Wisconsin 54001.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.