Barbara Carlson, 88, Deer Park, Wisconsin passed away at her home on March 22, 2021.
Barb was the youngest of 4 children born to Martin and Barbara (Brown) Niedermeyer in Elec, Hungary. The family suffered many hardships during WWII including being forcibly relocated to Germany. Eventually, the family was reunited and made Echterdingen, Germany their home. She met the love of her life, Bud Carlson, when he was drafted into the army and was stationed in Germany. He brought her to the US and they were married in 1956 and moved to St Paul where they both worked at Sealy Mattress Company. To them were born 4 children. They moved to the farm south of Amery in 1968. Barb worked hard on the farm, not just in the house but in the fields and barn also. She was a gifted seamstress and was a 4-H sewing project leader for many years. She was a kind and caring soul and took in strays whether 2 or 4 legged. Many will remember her for her cooking and baking. She and all of her family were very proud when in 1999 she became a US Citizen.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bud, her parents, her siblings Lizzi, Razi, and Willi, many brothers and sisters-in-law. Left behind to mourn her loss are her children Cindy (Roger) Gleason, Kathy Carlson, Marty (Jill) Carlson and Marlene (Robert) Johnson, her grandchildren Forrest (Mandi) Gleason, Sara Gleason, Samantha (Paul) Riniker, Melissa (Matthew) Wahl, Courtney (Carl) Alvermann, Tyler (Lily) Carlson, Tanner Carlson, Brandon Johnson, and Amy (Andrew) Stender, 5 great grandchildren, 3 step great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. Interment will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Georgetown Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are prefereed. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
