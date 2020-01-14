Avis A. Johnson

On Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her home in Clear Lake, WI, Avis Adele (Paulson) Johnson, age 75, fell asleep wrapped in the arms of Jesus, surrounded by her loving family. Avis was born on March 9, 1944, in Amery, WI, to Harry and Charlotte (Hrdlichka) Paulson. She grew up in the Clear Lake area and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1961.
On December 10, 1961, Avis was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kendall, at the United Methodist Church in Clear Lake. Together they made their home in Minneapolis, MN, but returned to the good country life at Kendall's family farm in Clear Lake after 10 years. Their marriage was blessed with three children and further blessed with grandchildren. Her family meant the world to her.
Avis was a beloved wife, a cherished mother and mother-in-law, the best Grandma in the world (according to her grandchildren) and a dedicated friend. She was one of the strongest, hardest working women we know and took great pride in all that she did. Her kind heart and beautiful smile will be missed by everyone who knew her.
In addition to taking care of her family, Avis enjoyed yard work, painting, and taking immaculate care of her lawn while continually making it larger each year. She also enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, four wheeling, antiquing, playing games, and spending time with her family and friends. She was an active member of Moe Lutheran church for many years. She never stopped loving, caring, giving, or praising God. Avis will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Avis will remain in the hearts of her loving husband Kendall; children Eric (Janelle), Tyler, and Bethany; grandchildren Joshua, Lindsey, Matthew (Angelica) and Kyle; Sisters Joanne (Mert), Marilyn (Chuck); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and special friends. Avis was greeted at Heaven's gate by her loving parents Harry and Charlotte Paulson, her dear in laws Titus and Margaret Johnson, her beloved Uncle Dewey, and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Avis knew she was deeply loved by her family and friends. Thank you all for sharing in her life.
Visitation will be 11:00 am - 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 pm at Moe Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI. A private family Interment will be in the spring.
Clergy - Pastor Margaret Grant. Music - Beverly Moll
Scheuermann Funeral Home handled the arrangements
