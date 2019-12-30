Audrey Pauline Gruendeman, 76 of Clayton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 27, 2019 with Earl by her side. Audrey was born on May 31, 1943 to Lillian (Mellgren) and John A Martin in Walker, MN. She confirmed her faith at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack, MN. She married Earl Gruendeman on February 15, 1986. Audrey is survived by her husband Earl, daughter Lori (Bruce) Engebretson, stepchildren Peggy Gruendeman, Gayle (Chris Clark) Pietrzak, Pete Gruendeman, Bill (Joan) Gruendeman, Dan Gruendeman. Grandchildren Lauren (Matthew) Phillips and Mark (Chloe Keith) Gruendeman. Siblings Mary (Ed) Curo, Albert (Joyce) Martin, Wayne (Nina) Martin, Ida Martin, Sister In-law Lila Bocher, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandsons Benjamin and Jeffrey Hanson, Son in-law Roger Hanson and Brother In-law Dale Gruendeman. A celebration of life is being planned for the spring. To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com Arrangements were made with the Williamson – White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, Wisconsin.
