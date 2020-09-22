Asha R. Nagy, age 31 of Clear Lake, WI , passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2020.
Another Angel found her Wings. God called her name so softly that only he could hear. And no one heard the footsteps of the Angels drawing near. The golden gates stood open. God saw that she needed rest. His garden must be beautiful, because he only takes the best...
Asha Rae Nagy was born on August 7, 1989 in New Richmond, WI, the daughter of Nicole Person & Scott Estes. She moved with her family to Oceanside, CA and later lived in Phoenix, AZ before returning to the Clear Lake area in 2006. Asha graduated from Clear Lake High School in 2007 and worked a number of jobs around the area. She was married to Donald Nagy on December 9, 2016. Asha loved spending time in the outdoors and enjoyed fishing. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Deanna Person; frandfather, Virgil Estes; and aunt, Melissa Wink.
Asha is survived by her husband, Donald Nagy - Almena, WI; parents, Ron and Nicole Leslie - Clear Lake, WI, Scott Estes - Clear Lake, WI, James and Lori Willett - Ijamsville, MD; brothers and sisters, James G Willett (Emily Borys) - Clear Lake, WI, Samantha Willett - Clear Lake, WI, Melisa (Mike) Utecht - Somerset, WI, Blaine (Erin) Leslie - Boyceville, WI, Kyle Wolfe - Ijamsville, MD, Ryan Wolfe - Ijamsville, MD; grandparents, John Person - Emerald, WI, James and Wendy Willett - New Richmond, WI, Dean and Sylvia Bierbrauer - Clear Lake, WI; nieces and nephews, Chesney Leslie, Cora Leslie, Landyn Leslie, Elaina Leslie, Mila Utecht, Miley Utecht, Blakely Willett; in-laws, Gary and Alice Nagy - Connersville, WI; many aunts, uncles, family and friends.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, September 24 , 2020 from 5 -7 PM at the Scheurmann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Baldwin Cemetery in Baldwin, WI. Pastor Bryan Anderson will be officiating the service. Casket Bearers: Jesse Willett, Joseph Willett, Donan Wink, Shawn Proulx, Brad Estes and Brayden Wienke. Friends and Family are invited to Ron and Nicole's home at N13874 - 10th Street, Clear Lake, WI after the graveside service on Friday for a light lunch and conversation.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
