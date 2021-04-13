Artie Marie Dosch, age 94 passed away at Willow Ridge Health Care in Amery, Wisconsin early Easter Sunday morning, April 4th, 2021. She had been a resident at Willow Ridge for six months.
She was born August 16, 1926 in Springfield, Missouri to Chesley and Rose Powell. Three years later, a sister Helen was born. She grew up in Springfield. She always held onto her Ozark roots, and loved her family there.
By a chance meeting, while waiting for a bus in Oklahoma City where she was visiting family, she met a handsome soldier from Wisconsin who was stationed at the airfield there. She married Donald Dosch on January 16, 1944. Donald was deployed overseas in WWII. When he returned home, they moved to Amery, Wisconsin, and made their home. They had four children and in 1965 they bought a hobby farm in Clear Lake and moved the family there.
Artie loved to embroider, watch cowboys on television, crafts, coloring, and painting, she loved the outdoors, and everything nature. She enjoyed planting and tending flowers, feeding, and watching birds and wildlife. She especially enjoyed sending and receiving greeting cards with family and friends. She also loved dogs, and colorful chickens! Home, sitting on her porch in her rocker was her all-time favorite thing to do, especially if she was sharing a beverage with family and friends.
The thing she loved the most was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Everyone called her grandma Woo-hoo because when anyone came to visit her, they would always greet her with a woo-hoo yell. Her happy place was on her porch surrounded by her people, with the sound of children laughing and playing in the yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, and her husband of 66 years Donald. She is survived by her children, Donnie of Wittman, Arizona; Steve (Linda) of Adams, Wisconsin; Marcia (Jerry) Johnson of Trego, Wisconsin, and Trish (Jan) Monson of Clear Lake, Wisconsin as well as eight grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Also surviving her are sister in laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was a strong and powerful force in all their lives and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her.
Of all the gifts that life has to offer, a loving mother is the greatest of them all.
The family is planning a celebration of her life later this summer.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.