Arthur R. “Art” Jaeger, age 84 of Clayton, WI, passed away on February 4, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Arthur Raymond Jaeger was born on December 11, 1936 in Wayne, WI the son of Arthur & Viola (Haessly) Jaeger. As a young child, he moved with his family to the Clayton/Clear Lake area. Art joined the US Navy in 1954, serving as a Signalman on the destroyer USS GREGORY in the Pacific until his honorable discharge in 1957. He returned home to Wisconsin and on November 22, 1958 married Sheila Olson in Stillwater, MN. Together they made their home in rural Clayton and raised 2 children, Gary & Debbie. While Art worked at a variety of occupations, he had the heart of a farmer and always returned to the land. He enjoyed seeing animals grazing in the pastures and crops growing in the fields. Art enjoyed hunting and fishing but never seemed to care if he got the trophy buck or the big fish so long as he could sit in a quiet place with nature around him. It would be difficult to say what he considered work or hobby because he took on each project with the same determination and pride. Throwing out the old and buying new was not an option if something could be restored or repaired. He was an avid reader with an endless thirst for knowledge – always a book in the garage and one or two in the house. Rereading two or three times was just fine – joking that it was the benefit of having a short memory! Above all Art cherished his family, commenting often on what a “really good bunch” we have. We would be hard pressed to think of anyone he didn’t consider a friend or “a good egg”. He was a quiet and humble man who drew people to him with his quick sense of humor and a genuine interest in those he encountered. He left us on his terms with no regrets, endless memories that will always make us smile, and the qualities of a good man.
Art is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur & Viola Jaeger; step-mother, Francis Jaeger, father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Alma (Jean) Olson, granddaughter, Danielle Pound; great-grandson, Trevor Ketz; brothers, Roger, Gordon, Larry Jaeger and niece, Tammy Jaeger.
Surviving him is his loving wife Sheila, son Gary Jaeger, daughter Debbie Pound, grandchildren Amy (Dan) Ketz Dow, Ryan (Tiffany) Ketz, Lindsey (Lee) Jaeger Dumond, Lukas (Annie) Jaeger, Ashley (Matt) Pound Parrington, Chelsea Paulzine, Samantha Jaeger, great-grandchildren Connor & Brinley Dow, Olivia & Julia Ketz, Vayda Dumond and Taylie Parrington, sister Audrey Jaeger, brother-in-law Odell (Ruth) Olson, sister-in-law Janet Wisniewski, special niece Bonnie (Steve) Bouchard, numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI from 4 - 7 pm.
Interment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI with military honors at a later date to be determined.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
