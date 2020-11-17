Arthur “Art” Norman Christensen

(February 05, 1927 – November 08, 2020)
Art was born on February 05, 1927 in Sterling Township, WI. He passed away November 08, 2020 at Hammond Health Services, Hammond, WI.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean Military Conflict. He didn’t talk about his service overseas but did talked about his friends that he made and serving breakfast to General McArthur. He returned home to marry his childhood sweetheart, Violet Paulson, on November 27, 1954. They were married for 49 years and had one child, a daughter, Marthann Marie. Art farmed for a number of years in Somerset, Wisconsin until 1970 when he and Violet bought a dairy farm in Deer Park, WI. They farmed there until the 1990s when they retired. For a number of years after their retirement, Art delivered the Pioneer Press in the Deer Park / Clear Lake area, taking great pride in not missing deliveries no matter the weather and he had many stories of happenings along the paper route. For many years, Art would help the auctioneers Herman Larson and Alfred Larson on the auction wagons, catching the bids from the crowd. Art loved milking his Jersey cows, his International tractors and his birds. He was an avid whitetail deer hunter, sharing that love with his grandsons. He was always happy to lend a helping hand if someone needed it but didn’t like to accept help. He enjoyed going to the Deer Park Center every day, walking over from the apartment where he lived prior to moving to Hammond when his health started to fail him.
Friends and family meant everything to him. Art is preceded in death by his wife Violet (Paulson), mother Hannah Briese, brothers Melvin Posey and Curtis Posey, father and mother-in-law Rudolph and Esther Paulson.
He is survived by daughter Marthann (Kerry) Peterson, grand-sons Christopher and Justin Peterson, brother and sister-in-law James and Joyce Klemesrud, nieces and nephews, and many friends. The family of Art would also like to thank the nurses of Hammond Health Services for the care that they gave him over the past years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Funeral services for Art will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, November 23, 2020 at East Immanuel Church in rural Amery. A visitation will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Somerset, WI. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
