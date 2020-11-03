Arley B. Gilbertson, 100, of Nashua, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16th, 2020. She was born in Augusta, Wisconsin on May 2, 1920 to the late Bernhard and Frances (Kromrey) Krenz. She was baptized at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Osseo, Wisconsin. Arley was the loving wife of Roy Gilbertson before his passing in 1993. They were married on February 24, 1956. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Gaylord, Donald, Robert, and David Krenz.
Over her many years, Arley lived in Eau Claire and Amery, Wisconsin, and Leesburg, Florida, as well as Nashua, New Hampshire. She loved to sew, knit and crochet, and was an avid reader of biographies and novels even into her 100th year. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who truly adored her family. Arley is survived by her son, Mark Gilbertson and his wife, Nancy (and their two daughters, Madison and Hannah), and by her stepsons Leroy and wife Hao Gilbertson (and their children, Christine, David, and Michael), Gary and wife Mary Gilbertson, and stepdaughter, Virginia and husband Barry Flanders (and daughter, Kelly). She is also survived by her sister, Beverly (Krenz) Zemple.
Her cremains will be buried at St Peters Lutheran Cemetery in Wisconsin with private family services.
