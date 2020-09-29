Arlen “Butch” Burke

Arlen (Butch) Lee Burke was born on January 19, 1943 to Ardyce (Lee) and Walter Burke. He was baptized at the Little Falls Lutheran Church and attended the Little Falls country school through 8th grade. He graduated from Amery High School in 1961 and University of Wisconsin- River Falls in 1966 with a degree in ag education and nutrition. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Dzubay, in 1964.
Butch began his career as ag loan representative in the Amery bank. From there he moved to Mondovi and later Menomonie to work as sales rep, supervisor, and public speaker for Harvestore. His love of agriculture brought him back to the family farm where he developed a well-known registered Holstein herd. Butch had a passion for teaching. Early in his farming years, he taught the dairy herdsman course at WITC and returned years later to teach the adult farm course. After a heart wrenching barn fire in l989, the family sold the herd. After retirement, Butch and Janet spent winters in Arizona where they developed some wonderful new friendships.
Butch had a love for politics, sports (Packers and Badgers), golf, poker, and bridge. He loved hunting on the family farm and fishing in Canada with family and friends. He felt it his duty and privilege to serve on church and township boards.
Above all, Butch was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved to watch his children and grandchildren compete in sports. He loved teaching them the skills of grooming and showing cattle. He was a great role model in teaching strong work ethics and human compassion. He had fun giving tractor rides and later golf cart rides to the little ones. He was well loved and respected by his family.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ardyce Burke, and in-laws, Paul and Evelyn Dzubay. Left to mourn are his loving wife of 56 years, Janet; children, Bradley (Val) Burke, Jennifer Heil, and Brenda Burke; grandchildren, Alyssa Heil (Matt), Tyler Heil (Tiffany), Bryan Burke, and Brendan Burke; great-grandchildren Camden and Case Anderson; sister-in-law Barbara Dzubay Weisman (Gil), nephew Josh (Pella) Weisman; many friends and relatives.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 7 on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. The funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church in Amery on October 2, 2020 at 11:00. Face coverings will be required.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
