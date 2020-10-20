Ardyce Ditlefsen

Ardyce Lorraine Peterson Ditlefsen was born January 6, 1924, on the Peterson family farm in St Croix Township, Centuria, Wisconsin, to Axel H and Ethel Magnuson Peterson. She passed away October 17, 2020, in St Croix Falls, Wisconsin.
She attended Woodrow Grade School and in 1941, graduated from Centuria High School as valedictorian of her class. After graduation, Ardyce worked at the bank in Centuria until her marriage to Lester Ditlefsen in 1943. They were married at Rock Creek Lutheran Church in Eureka Township.
Ardyce and Lester lived in the Village of Luck and on two farms in the Luck area before returning to the Peterson farm in 1958. They farmed there until retirement in 1976, after which they built a home on the “west forty”. Ardyce lived there after Lester’s passing in 2000, and in 2016, moved to an apartment in Centuria. Since her stroke in 2018, she has been a resident at Good Samaritan/Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in St Croix Falls.
Throughout her life Ardyce put the needs and activities of her family first. She found time to be active in her church, school and community, especially 4-H and the Polk County Fair. And she was so proud to work at Polk Burnett Co-op and The Haven in later years.
Sewing, out of necessity, was a hobby of hers. She made untold garments for the family as well as costumes for Playhouse 46. Quilting was also a hobby. She made quilts for children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with whatever she had on hand. She also sewed many quilt tops for Lutheran World relief.
Whether it be playing cribbage and backgammon with Lester, games with the kids and grandkids, or putting jigsaw puzzles together, Ardyce enjoyed it. The baking she did, especially the after school fresh bread, birthday cakes with creamy nut filling and frosting, and Betty’s brownies are treats to be remembered. When any of her little friends turned 2 years old, they received a special picture scrapbook, filled with “cute” pictures she cut out of magazines.
Preceding Ardyce in death were her parents and husband Lester, and dear cousin Irene Skoog Campbell. Ardyce is survived by eight children: Joan Johnson (Ray Christensen), Grantsburg, WI, Janet Brainard (Dale), Chisago City, MN; John (Noreen Peterson), Hutchinson, MN; Jerome (Linda), Coon Rapids, MN; Joel (Margot Nelson), Amery, WI; Jeffrey (Janette), Sartell, MN; Jay (Dena), Hammond, WI; and Jill, Jefferson, WI. Also surviving her are 20 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, plus 2 unborn great grandchildren, sister-in-law Faith Ditlefsen, nieces and nephews, and friends of all ages.
In addition, two very special families survive Ardyce: The Heaman family from Manitoba Canada, and the Kautz family from Osceola, Wisconsin.
A private service and burial will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Grandsons will be Pall Bearers, Cary Brainard, Cameron Brainard, Thomas Ditlefsen, Timothy Ditlefsen, Terence Ditlefsen, Daniel Ditlefsen, Drew Ditlefsen and Mitchell Ditlefsen
Memorials are preferred to Joy Lutheran Church, Interfaith Caregivers or Luther Point Bible Camp. The Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Centuria has been entrusted with arrangements
