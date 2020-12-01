Ardis Olson Morton, formerly of Amery, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Preceded in death by her parents Ruben and Esther Olson and brother, Merlin of Amery, WI.
After graduation from Amery High School, she went to work in Washington, DC where she met her beloved husband Robert. She kept up with hometown news by reading the Amery Free Press.
Survived by 4 children, Verlin Morton (Karen Doty), Beverly Morton Billand, Vicki Morton Petreman, and Paula Morton Gordon (Dana), 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, 4 siblings-Abigail Malavazos, Laverne Olson, Margie Feld and Winston Olson (Jane).
She worked in the Public School system, was active in Sons of Norway, Christ Lutheran Church, and the Elks Lodge. She enjoyed returning to Amery to reunite with extended family and visiting Little Falls Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Falls Church, 1272 44th Ave., Amery WI 54001 or Sons of Norway Foundation, 1455 West Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408.
