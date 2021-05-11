Anthony “Tony” A. Yuhan, age 73, of Amery, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at his home.
Tony was born on November 8, 1947 in Chicago, ILL. to the late Theodore & Lucille (Scott) Yuhan. He was a skilled laborer and enjoyed making mobile homes. Tony married the love of his life, Betty Shannon on July 18, 2003. Tony had a love for life and enjoyed spending time with his family & friends. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; children, Charlotte Baldin, Anthony (Heather) Yuhan, Michael (Brandy) Yuhan and Dawn Hughes; brother, Wayne (Sharon) Yuhan, sister, Loretta (Nick) Kekos; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; his good friends, Leonard and Wendell Hudson as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 11AM to 2PM at the Williamson-White Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Amery. To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com
Arrangements were made with the Williamson – White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
