Anthony C. “Tony” Martin, age 69 and lifetime resident of Reeve, WI, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Neighbors of Dunn County Nursing Home in Menomonie, WI.
Anthony Charles Martin was born on February 5, 1952 in New Richmond, WI, the son of Charles and Dolphane (Bulman) Martin. He grew up in Reeve, WI, and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1970. After graduation, Tony attended tech school in Rice Lake and went on to work as a welder at Forge King in Ridgeland, WI. Due to health reasons he stopped working at Forge King and went to tech school in Eau Claire to learn upholstery and furniture repair. He continued to work at that business out of his home in Reeve for many years creating unique furniture for family and friends. In his younger years Tony helped manage football and softball teams and worked as a bouncer at the Farmer’s Inn in Reeve and Charlie’s in Clayton. In his spare time, he loved camping, fishing, bear hunting, and deer hunting. He was an avid sport fan, especially watching the Packers and professional wrestling on TV and in person. Tony was know as a“gentle giant” and will sorely be missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dolphane Martin; brother, Paul and Roger Martin; and sister, Carolyn Way.
Tony is survived by sisters, Kathaleen (Vernon) Krueger - Reddick, IL and Robin Johnson - Luck, WI; nieces and nephews, Renita (Eric) Boyle - Wigtown, Scotland, Dawn (Ray) Lovell - Reddick, IL, Ty Martin (Ann Heintz) - Clear Lake, WI, India (Joshua) Pederson - Clear Lake, WI, Dale ( Heather) Way - Hayden, Idaho, Shannon Way - Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, Ryan Way - Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho and Jonathan Martin, California; and many loving relatives, family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Tony’s life on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI from 4 - 7PM.
Interment will at Reeve Cemetery in Vance Creek Township at 9 am on Thursday July 8, 2021.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
