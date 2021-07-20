Anna Robey

When Anna entered heaven on July 13th, she was reunited with her loving husband of 70 years, Eldon. Anna was a strong, independent woman who passed on these same qualities to her 2 children, 7 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Anna Mae was born on November 29, 1931, the youngest child of Joseph F. and Anna Meta (Bittorf) Brihn, rural Clear Lake, WI. She was baptized and confirmed at Moe Lutheran Church, attended the country school of Edgewood and was a graduate of Clear Lake High School, Class of 1949.
On November 26, 1949 she married her sweetheart, Eldon Robey. Eldon and Anna made their home in the Minnesota cities of Austin and St. Paul before their many years at the hobby farm north of Stillwater. Retirement years brought them back to Wisconsin and they settled in their townhome in New Richmond. The past few years, Anna resided at an Independent Living Apartment at Deerfield Senior Living Community.
A loyal 34-year employee of 3M, Anna was a well-respected Legal Administrative Assistant in the Patent Division. Her acute attention to detail, as well as insistence of proper spelling and grammar, served her well in this role. These same traits carried over to her many years as a Volunteer Room Aide with the New Richmond Public Schools. Many elementary students benefitted from Mrs. Robey’s tutoring to enhance their reading skills.
During retirement, having moved closer to their hometowns, Eldon and Anna did not spend much time relaxing at home. They enjoyed many outings - coffee hours, meals and holidays with family and friends, sporting events, school programs, and of course, many church dinners! They enjoyed a variety of travel adventures, often with their lifetime best friends, Norris and Gloris Swager. Many memories were made during their annual winter getaways to Arizona, as well as summer days on the Canadian island with the Jackson family. They also treasured time with Tony’s family at the lake in northern Minnesota.
Whether on a scheduled visit or just dropping-in last minute, one never left Anna’s kitchen without a snack – or two! She always had the freezer stocked with baked goods, such as her fudgy brownies and delicious chocolate chip cookies. Not to mention the treat of enjoying her perfected angel food cake, rice pudding or Christmas fudge!
Anna was a testament to a life based on strong faith, hard work, unwavering commitment and unconditional love. She leaves a legacy of a life to be celebrated by her children, Anthony (Ruth) Robey and Colleen (Andy) Jackson. She cherished and was so proud of each of her seven grandchildren: Ashley (Whitney) Jurjevich, Ericka (Bill) Pirkl, Charles Jackson, Matthew Robey, Kimberly (Thomas) Underwood, Peter (Stephanie) Robey and Andrea (Mark) Garcia. Anna’s children, “grands” and 14 (soon to be 15) “greats” were always in her daily thoughts and prayers.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her siblings and their spouses: Frederick (died in infancy), Herman (Mary Ann) Brihn, Joseph (Jean) Brihn, Elizabeth “Betty” (Joe) Oehrlein-Froysland, and Emma (Eugene) Boeckermann. Eldon’s parents and his brothers Doran Robey and Donald (Betty) Robey also preceded her in death. Anna is survived by Eldon’s siblings Larry (Alice) Robey, Jean Robey and sister-in-law Joyce Robey.
Anna’s memory will be cherished and life celebrated by many family members and friends. Services are scheduled as follows: Visitation at 4:00 pm and Funeral Service at 5:00 pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Moe Lutheran Church in rural Clear Lake. Pastor Margaret Grant will officiate the service, Bev Moll will accompany the congregational singing, Larry Robey will honor Anna with a special message, and select family members will offer remembrances. A light meal will be offered following the service. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
