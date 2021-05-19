Allen Ralph Tosland, age 88, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. He was born on April 5, 1933 to the late Ralph & Marion (Kahn) Tosland in Ladysmith, WI and they raised him in Bruce, WI.
Allen served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He was married to Beulah Marilyn Hart. Allen worked for many years as a ranch hand, in sales and as an auctioneer. His hobbies included; antique collections, precious stones, old coins, postage cards, writings of personal letters, poetry and word search puzzles.
Allen is survived by his children; Laurie Ann Franklin, Denton, TX, Mary Jane Harry, New Orleans, LA, Lawrence “Larry” Tosland, Joleen Marie Gokey, both of Hayward, WI, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.
A memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place 11 AM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI. Military honors will be performed. To sign an online guest book please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
