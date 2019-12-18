Alice Mae Jansen, 93, of Cumberland died Monday, December 2, 2019, at Neighbors Of Dunn County. She was born on October 17, 1926, in Cumberland to Leslie and Grace (Hummel) Carsley. Alice graduated from Cumberland High School with high honors.
She was married in Turtle Lake on August 30, 1947, to Marvin Jansen who preceded her in death on July 10, 2006. Alice and Marvin worked on the family farm for a time before they moved to Myrtle Creek, OR. In 1954 they moved back to Turtle Lake to take over the family farm, where they raised their family. In addition to being a homemaker, Alice worked at the nursing home in Cumberland for several years and then worked at Falcon Drill for 25 years.
Alice was very devoted to her family and enjoyed any time spent with family. She enjoyed gardening, belonged to the Altar Society at St. Ann's, and after retirement participated in Project Hope for many years. Alice had a strong sense of community and a heart to serve.
She is survived by two sons, Greg (Terri) Jansen of Loveland, CO, and Brian (Tammy) Jansen of Woodland, WA; two daughters, Karen (Gene) Benson of Amery, and Stacey (Rod) Wucherpfennig of Menomonie; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandsons, and one on the way; daughter-in-law, Joan Jansen; brother, Bill Carsley; brothers and sisters-in-law: John Ludy, Dick and Carol Jansen, and Mary Ann Gores; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Jansen; son, Bruce Jansen; an infant son; granddaughter, Regina Jansen; her parents, Leslie and Grace Carsley; sisters: Betty Carsley, and Jean Bezecny.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father Dennis Mullen officiating. Burial will be in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Friday, December 6, 2019, at Skinner Funeral Home in Turtle Lake, and one hour before the mass.
Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.
