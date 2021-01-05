Alan Dale Stoddard, 94, died in his sleep in his apartment at Riverbend Assisted Living in Amery, Wisconsin, January 1, 2021.
Alan was born in Decatur, Illinois on February 15, 1926 to Edwin Franklin and Permillie Jane (Bucknell) Stoddard, the fourth of four sons. He was a 1944 graduate of Decorah High School in Decorah, Iowa and following graduation entered the Army and was trained as an anti-tank gunner in the newly formed 71st Division. Alan saw combat during the Rhineland and Central Europe Campaigns. He subsequently reenlisted serving in a military police unit in Le Havre and later Paris, France. Alan was a proud member of the Amery, Wisconsin VFW and at one time post commander.
After the war Alan attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa where he met Beatrice (Johnsrud) Stoddard. They married on September 14, 1948. Alan graduated Luther in 1950 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and later from The University of Iowa, Cedar Falls with Masters of Education. After graduating Luther Alan began a career in public education, teaching in Boyceville, Wisconsin, Luana, Iowa, and Washburn, Wisconsin before accepting the position as High School Principal at Amery High School in Amery, Wisconsin and later as Junior High School Principal in the same school district. Alan (Mr. Stoddard) retired from the Amery School System in 1987. Alan, Beatrice and sons, Greg, Scott and Chris moved to Amery in 1964, and Amery became their home. The two became known throughout their lives as Al and Bea, and were famous in their adopted home town of Amery, Wisconsin for their AL N B and B N AL, vanity license plates. Alan and Beatrice valued the friends and relationships developed in Amery so much that they chose to live out their lives there enjoying the beauty of the surroundings and the peacefulness of the Apple River that flowed behind their home. Alan loved family, friends, his Church - First Lutheran, good food, golf, sports, and being physically active. During the last year of his life injury limited his physical activity necessitating his move to River Bend Assisted Living. None the less, he maintained a positive outlook, making the best of the circumstances.
Alan was preceded in death by his youngest son, Christen Alan Stoddard and his wife Beatrice (Johnsrud) Stoddard. He leaves his sons: Gregory (Teri) of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania and Scott (Nanci) Stoddard of Lakeville, Minnesota. Alan cherished his grandchildren: Joseph (Marianne), Nathan (Jennifer), Joel (Lisa) Stoddard, and Elisabeth Stoddard – Chow (Aaron), and his nine great grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be planned and announced later this spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church in Amery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
