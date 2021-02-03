Obit - Candle

A. Earl Sjobeck, age 93, of Woodbury, MN passed away on January 26, 2021.  Earl Sjobeck was born on September 28, 1927 in Amery, Wisconsin to Arthur R. and Olga (Johnson) Sjobeck.  He attended and graduated from Amery High School.  His love was flying with his first solo flight at 16 years of age.  Earl was a pilot for 3M for 34 years.   Earl was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn and daughter Nancy.  He is survived by his daughter Sally Sjobeck.  Private graveside services will be held at the Amery Cemetery.  To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com.   Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery, WI.  

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.