Do you love to solve mysteries? Is there a part of you who would like to be a Sleuth?
The Amery Area Historical Society (AAHS) often offers opportunities to carry out investigations. On February 20, 2020, the president of AAHS received an envelope sent from the state of Washington. Inside was a note stating a family member found a photo left by someone years ago. The only identification was the name and location of the photographer.
Two members of AAHS began searching for information on J. O. Anderson, Photographer. Under Mr. Anderson’s name was printed Amery, Wis. And what did they find? James Olson Anderson was born in Norway in 1866. He immigrated to the United States in 1884. He married Hannah in 1905 and they had a son named Norman. James Olson Anderson died December 12, 1941. He is buried in the Amery Cemetery. James was a photographer in Amery, Wisconsin from 1901-1914. He lived on Baker Street. In the 1920s he changed professions and opened a restaurant on Keller Avenue.
This photo is the next mystery to solve. Who is the family in the photo, and how did the photo get to the state of Washington?
This photo was taken in Amery, Wisconsin between 1901-1914.
Should you have any information regarding this photo, please email Pinecone997@yahoo.com. Thank you for your help.
