We have all heard the saying, “When life hands you lemons, you make lemonade.” This year’s Amery royalty is making the most of what has been a nontraditional summer.
Sunday, June 28, Miss Amery Ally de la Cruz and her princesses: First Princess/Miss Congeniality Ella Williamson, Second Princess Kelsey Oman, Third Princess Madilyn Heinn and Fourth Princess Emilie Koenig took a whirl around the neighborhoods of Amery on the float.
Due to COVID-19, most of the girls’ originally summer schedule has been wiped out. First Princess/Miss Congeniality Ella Williamson said, “When the pandemic first hit, I did not think it would be affecting plans made for this summer. I had assumed it would just be a few weeks off of school. Once (in-person) school was cancelled for the rest of the year and my FFA trip to Europe was cancelled, I started to think about how this would affect the royalty plans for this summer. It was then I realized our summer would likely look very different from other years.”
She said, “Having the majority of our parades cancelled and realizing that we would not get to represent our community outside of Amery was the biggest disappointment. I am thankful that everyone involved in the Miss Amery process was so excited to come up with a plan B. We have all been very flexible and patient, and that has helped us come up with a lot of ideas to help around the community. We are doing our best to make the best of our time and represent Amery in any way that we can.”
“All of us girls on court have been brainstorming ideas of things that we could do this summer to represent our community to the best of our ability. We are continuing to brainstorm, have some new ideas and we are super excited to execute our plans! We will work together to have as many ‘events’ as we can during our time as the Miss Amery Court,” said Williamson.
