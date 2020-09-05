Amery, WI – Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a condition that develops when the arteries, that supply blood to the internal organs, arms and legs, become completely or partially blocked as a result of atherosclerosis. PAD affects between eight and 12 million people in the U.S., contributes to difficult to heal wounds and is associated with amputation. Though the symptoms may be serious, an astonishing 40 percent of people with PAD do not experience any symptoms.
The Wound Healing Center, a member of the Healogics® network, treats chronic wounds with underlying conditions of the disease as well as performs non-invasive tests for PAD and counsels patients on how to manage the illness which can, if left untreated, lead to lower limb amputation and death.
In addition to chronic wounds on the toes, feet or legs, the experts at Wound Healing Center give the following risk factors and symptoms of PAD:
• Those who smoke or have a history of smoking have up to four times greater risk.
• One in every three diabetics over the age of 50 is likely to have the disease.
• People with high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol or a personal history of vascular disease, heart attack, or stroke are at greater risk.
• As you get older the risk increases since the disease develops gradually.
• While some people dismiss it as a sign of aging, nearly everyone with PAD is unable to walk as fast or as far as they could before.
• A typical sign is experiencing fatigue or a heaviness in the limbs or cramping in the thigh or calf after walking or climbing stairs and then feeling better after resting.
• Leg or foot pain may cause trouble sleeping for those with PAD.
• The skin of the feet may change color and become pale or turn blue.
• Toenails that do not grow as well as before and decreased hair growth on the toes and legs may be another symptom.
Advanced PAD results in delayed wound healing and greater risk for limb loss. Timely detection and treatment of any wound can reduce risk of amputation and improve quality of life. The Wound Healing Center offers advanced wound care treatment, technology and research. That means patients heal faster than those who receive only generalized wound care.
For more information on managing PAD and treating chronic or infected wounds, contact the Wound Healing Center by calling 715-268-0175 or visiting amerymedicalcenter.org./WeHealWounds.
# # #
About the Wound Healing Center at Amery Hospital & Clinic
The Wound Healing Center (WHC) is an outpatient clinic specializing in healing chronic wounds (something that has not healed in 4 weeks). The program opened in June, 2008 and is located at the West Campus of Amery Hospital & Clinic in Amery, WI. WHC is affiliated with Healogics, Inc. and is a physician led program with 6 specially trained providers who employ evidence-based Clinical Practice Guidelines for chronic wound healing. These guidelines are based on Healogics’ experience over several decades in treating chronic wounds. WHC is focused on healing chronic wounds quickly to allow patients to return to life as they knew it before having a chronic wound; the goal is healing within 14 weeks or less. To achieve this goal, WHC providers and staff are proactive and aggressive about identifying the underlying cause of the wound, correcting that issue if possible, and utilizing advanced treatment modalities to achieve fast healing.
About Healogics Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics and its affiliated companies manage nearly 700 Wound Care Centers® in the nation and treated over 300,000 patients in 2016 through a connected network of partner hospitals and Wound Care Centers, academic medical centers, and other post‐acute sites. Healogics utilizes an evidence‐based systematic approach to chronic wound healing to treat an underserved and growing patient population. A fund managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a private investment firm, is the majority shareholder of Healogics. For more information, please visit www.healogics.com.
