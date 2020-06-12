For many, watching recent events in Minneapolis play out on television made a city located 50 miles from Amery seem worlds away. A local resident saw that what took place the last week of May hit some communities in the Twin Cities very hard, limiting their access to the most basic needs. Instead of watching the happenings with sorrow and feeling helpless, Collette Early decided to step up and volunteered to do something about it.
Early reached out to her church, Amery’s First Lutheran, and explained
The Little Earth Native American Community was in need of diapers, garbage bags, paper towels, toilet paper, laundry soap and personal hygiene items. The Little Earth community is located in the East Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis.
She knew the grocery stores within walking distance were destroyed and the transit system was down.
“Transportation is an issue even without the awful events that were happening, especially for the elderly,” said Early.
She contacted one of the Elders from the Little Earth community to ask about their needs before she reached out to her church family at First Lutheran to collect items and monetary donations used to shop for a variety of their requests.
She said, “I think its important that people see us coming together and unifying...that we acknowledge the pain and trauma they have experienced. It's important that we keep making steps to be a part of the healing through faith and action.”
Early worked for 2020 adolescent detox and Luther Deaconess adolescent treatment program in the Little Earth community back in the late 1980's through the mid 1990's. “It's very close to my heart. They are working hard to keep their community safe, and protect their culture and traditions alive. I feel it’s important to support them and show we will stand with them through this,” said Early.
June 3, Early made her first delivery. She said, “Little Earth reach out to their entire racially diverse community. When I pulled up they had a large grill set up in the adjacent park. Leaders were grilling food for neighborhood families and boxing up meals to be handed out. There were community volunteers unloading and organizing donations.”
She feels this need will be ongoing, as they have been hit hard with COVID-19 challenges and the unrest in Minneapolis. “I see a community of resilience and strength in action, setting an example for all of us to what being part of the solution in the face of adversity looks like,” said Early.
Anyone wanting to donate items or funds for upcoming deliveries Early is planning on making, can contact Amery’s First Lutheran Church by email flchurchamery@yahoo.com or 715-268-7135.
