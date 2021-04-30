According to Christina O’Brien, WisDOT Northwest Region Communications Manager, the State’s part of the Highway 46 project is about to begin.
The project includes resurfacing WIS 46, reducing the road to one lane in each direction with center left-turn lane and upgrading traffic signals at the WIS 46 intersections at Broadway Street East and Birch Street.
This was a decision made by the State of Wisconsin, not City of Amery.
“To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $1.87 million contract for an improvement project on WIS 46 (Keller Avenue) between Snow Street and the York Park entrance in the Polk County city of Amery. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, May 3,” said O’Brien.
Monarch Paving Co. of Amery is the prime contractor for the project. To address road and pedestrian safety, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) plans to:
Resurface WIS 46 (Keller Avenue).
Reduce the number of traffic lanes to one lane on each side with a two-way left-turn lane in the center by adding new lane markings during resurfacing.
Upgrade the traffic signal systems at the intersections of Broadway Street East (County F) and Birch Street to meet current standards.
Replace curb ramps throughout the project to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
In addition, the city of Amery received a federal grant for the replacement of municipal utilities. That project – already under construction – rebuilds WIS 46 (Keller Avenue) from Broadway Street East to Hyland Street and replaces utilities, including sanitary sewer and water main.
The city reconstruction project requires the full detour of WIS 46, with a hard closure from Broadway Street East (County F) to Burman Avenue. The posted detour, in effect since March 29, uses US 63 and US 8, and local traffic is able to use local roads to navigate through the city.
North and south of the city’s reconstruction project, WIS 46 (Keller Avenue) will be reduced to a single lane in each direction once the WisDOT project starts. Local street connections outside the hard closure will remain open.
Construction is scheduled for completion in September. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
