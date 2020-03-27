Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers went to Twitter and Facebook Monday morning to announce the State will be ordering all non-essential businesses to halt. Evers said, “There will be additional details soon about what this order means for you, but I wanted to give everyone the opportunity to prepare and plan ahead so you can help do your part to keep our friends, neighbors and communities safe.”
Evers said the orders will be signed at some point Tuesday, March 24.
On social media Evers said, “We have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of the people of our state as we have responded to COVID-19 in Wisconsin. We’ve taken some important steps, but folks, time is of the essence. So today I’m announcing we'll be issuing a #SaferAtHome order tomorrow.
As the March 17 morning orders limiting gatherings to 50 or less quickly leapt to 10 or less by afternoon, it became apparent people would have to adjust to a whole new way of life.
Restaurants suddenly changed the way they do business, as curbside pickup and delivery slowly become the current new norm.
Families are not only gathered around the table to eat, but also to tackle home schooling assignments as they wonder when and if the remainder of the school year will continue on campuses.
Over the weekend, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers directed the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to suspend administrative rules relating to hours of instruction, student teacher assessments, and general flexibility during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“As we continue to face challenges surrounding COVID-19 in Wisconsin, it’s critically important that school district administrators, educators, students, and parents have the peace of mind knowing we’re working to address concerns about hours of instruction, making sure our student teachers will graduate on time, and ensuring the department has flexibility as we move forward to do what’s best for our kids, educators and schools across our state,” said Evers.
Safety remains the top priority in the State. Evers continues to remind Wisconsinites to follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), urging the public to stay home as much as they are able to help protect the health and safety of Wisconsin's health care workers.
“Social distancing not only protects you and your family from increased exposure to COVID-19, but it protects our health care professionals, direct care providers, and others who are on the front lines serving our communities during this pandemic,” said Evers. “We need these workers who are providing essential services to stay healthy so they can continue to care for and serve our state. While I know the COVID-19 outbreak has caused many disruptions to your daily life, your help will go a long way in protecting the health and safety of our state.”
At the direction Evers, Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist the state in obtaining protective medical supplies that can be used by law enforcement officers and firefighters who are at risk of direct exposure to COVID-19 while performing their jobs.
“We are asking FEMA to help us purchase valuable medical supplies that will be used to protect our first responders as they do the important work of keeping Wisconsin safe,” said Evers. “It is our hope that the federal government can identify a source for these supplies as quickly as possible.”
FEMA is being asked to help Wisconsin obtain 50,000 nonsurgical masks, 10,000 face shields, 11,000 coveralls, 3,000 N95 face masks, and 35,000 pairs of protective gloves through its procurement process.
“We recognize that this equipment is in high demand, and we thank our first responders for their patience as we work to identify additional sources of personal protective equipment,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, WEM administrator. “This initial request is intended to help meet the immediate needs of agencies across the state that continue to perform their daily duties, knowing they are at risk of being exposed to the virus.”
The request comes in addition to the state’s ongoing efforts to obtain personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). So far, the state has received about 52,000 N95 face masks, 130,000 surgical masks, 25,000 face shields, 20,000 surgical gowns, 100 coveralls and 36,000 pairs of gloves from the SNS. Those materials are being distributed to direct health care providers in areas with known community spread. The governor is calling on federal officials to help identify additional resources.
Social distancing has been a tough pill to swallow in many ways and financially it is taking a toll on people all over the nation. The State of Wisconsin has quickly jumped to minimize the financial impact COVID-19 is taking on residents.
An Emergency Order waived work search requirements and modified the availability requirements for unemployment insurance benefits for workers impacted by COVID-19. Wisconsin State Legislature is working to waive the one-week waiting period for benefits so that much-needed unemployment insurance funds make it to affected workers quickly.
Sunday, Evers issued Emergency Order #11, suspending several utility-related administrative rules, paving the way for the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) to temporarily order further consumer protections amid the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Evers said, “It is critically important to give people flexibility during this emergency, when paychecks might be disrupted, to keep the lights and heat on and water flowing.” “We’re making sure that folks don’t have to make the critical choice between keeping their utilities on and paying for other essentials.”
Immediately following the governor’s emergency order, PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq directed regulated utilities in the state to take the following actions for the duration of the emergency:
• Stop utility disconnection for nonpayment for all customers, including commercial, industrial and farm accounts. Previously this applied to residential accounts only;
• Cease assessing late fees to customer accounts;
• Halt the practice of requiring deposits from customers for reconnection of service;
• Allow deferred payment agreements for all customers who request them;
• Remove any administrative barriers for customers establishing or reestablishing utility service; and
• Authorize water utilities to provide budget-billing arrangements to customers. Electric and natural gas utilities are allowed to do this under current rules.
“I want to thank the governor for his prompt action on this and our utility providers for their continued efforts to keep our homes and businesses supplied with light, heat and water,” said Valcq. “This is a difficult time for many. We’re asking that those who are able to pay their utility bills; please continue to do so. For those who can’t, today’s order allows them to remain connected.”
Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable, under the direction of Ever, asked insurers to provide accommodations for residents suffering economic hardship during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on the lives and livelihoods of Wisconsinites,” Afable said. “Now is the time for all of us to come together in common purpose and identify ways we can help those who are struggling.”
The bulletin issued asks insurers to be flexible with insureds that face economic hardship through measures such as offering non-cancellation periods and deferring premium payments.
Evers also announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved Wisconsin’s request for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to access low-interest federal disaster loans.
“This is very good news for Wisconsin businesses that have already suffered financial losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” he said. “With the SBA loans now available to our state, small businesses and their employees have a little more certainty over their financial futures. This is another step in providing much-needed assistance to Wisconsin's small businesses.”
With unprecedented demand for the loans nationwide, processing of the applications may be delayed.
