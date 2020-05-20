Tom Tiffany will serve as the next representative of Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District. He will be expected in Washington, D.C., starting next week to begin serving in Congress.
Tiffany's win over Democrat Tricia Zunker in Wisconsin's 7th District was the state's second election in five weeks. The Wisconsin special election was one of two House races May 12, with California also holding a contest.
In the City of Amery, Zunker came out ahead of Tiffany with 312 votes over Tiffany’s 271.
Tiffany is replacing Republican Sean Duffy, who retired in September. The district, which covers all or parts of 26 counties, has been vacant since Duffy's retirement.
Tiffany will serve the rest of Duffy’s term and will have to win again in November should he seek a full term of his own.
