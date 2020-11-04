They say the waiting is the hardest part, but that is exactly what voters have to do as ballots roll in for the Presidential race. As of 10a.m. Joe Biden sat with 1,630,334 votes (49.57%) while Donald Trump had 1,609,586 (48.94%). These totals can quickly fluctuate before a clear-cut winner can be announced for the state.
Local winners have been declared. Republican Tom Tiffany won the U.S. House-District 7 race with 251,998 votes over Democrat Tricia Zunker’s 162,724.
In State Senate-District 10, Republican Rob Stafsholdt defeated Democrat Incumbent Patty Schachtner with 61,889 votes over her 41,211.
Republican Gae Magnafici held her seat in State Assembly-28. She won against Democrat Kim Butler 21,646 votes to 12,221.
