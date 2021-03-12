Each year during the spring thaw (typically early-March to mid-May), State, County and local highway authorities impose axle weight restrictions to protect their roadways.
The two primary causes for premature deterioration of asphalt streets are weather and traffic. As the frost is leaving the ground during the spring thaw, the gravel under the street has high moisture content, which affects the load carrying capacity of the asphalt pavement. Therefore, in order to prolong the service life of the streets and highways, axle weight restrictions are imposed during the spring thaw when streets are most susceptible to damage due to heavy loads.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, from December 1 to May 1 every year, state highways in Wisconsin must withstand an extreme range of moisture and temperature conditions from -30 degrees Fahrenheit to +70 degrees Fahrenheit. These varying conditions affect the structural strength of the pavements and the base materials under the roadway.
Three distinct programs take advantage of the frozen pavement and sub-base conditions during the winter months and also protect pavement's weak conditions during the springtime freezing and thawing period.
These three programs include:
The frozen road declaration that is normally in effect from mid-December to late February or early March.
The Class II roads - typically lasts from early March until the first or second week in May.
The seasonal posted roads program normally from the second week in March until late April or early May.
All three of these programs apply only to the state highway system. Local county or township road maintenance authorities are responsible for determining when their roads are either frozen or thawing and whether sections should be posted for weight limitations. Questions related to weight restrictions on local or county roads should be referred to the maintaining authority for those roads. Regional transportation offices can be contacted to answer specific questions related to the state highway system in their region.
Seasonal weight restrictions take effect at noon March 8 on two state highways.
Limits are for parts of WIS 65 in Polk and St. Croix counties and WIS 169 in Ashland County.
Pursuant to Wisconsin statutes, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northwest Region is announcing the seasonal posting of weight limits on area state highways. The weight restrictions are 6 tons gross load for single-axle vehicles and 10 tons gross load for tandem-axle vehicles (any two axles under 8 feet apart). The maximum gross weight is 24 tons. School buses and trucks hauling milk, heating fuel and septic materials are exempt from seasonal load limits.
Seasonal weight restrictions will be effective at noon Monday, March 8, 2021, on the following highways:
WIS 65, St Croix County: From the junction with County H in Star Prairie to the St. Croix-Polk County line.
WIS 65, Polk County: From the St. Croix-Polk County line to US 8.
WIS 169, Ashland County: From WIS 13 northeast to the Ashland-Iron County line.
Seasonal weight restrictions are placed on specific highways during the spring thaw period. The restrictions are added to routes that have poor foundations, with the goal of preventing pavement damage from legal-weight loads. In the event of unpredicted cold weather, the postings in each county may be delayed as conditions require and will become effective at the discretion of the state highway engineer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.