Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.