Following the release of the building inspection report of the current Bremer Bank building from engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH), a special city council meeting was held March 6. A push for the city to provide a cost for repairs on renovation of the Bremer building was in the end granted, even if it affects the date of closing.
The council chamber was filled with community members, some of which voiced their concern about the project moving forward.
Audience member Jerry Sondreal said, “I think the council would have been better off making everything public all along. You can say the other parties did not want information getting out, but you are representing the people, you are not representing the other parties involved. You represent us. I am going to shoot myself for saying this, but we should have had to read it in the paper.” The audience erupted into laughter, as Sondreal once owned the local newspaper.
Audience member Mike Karuschak agreed with Sondreal and said, “The concern a lot of people have is that this was done unbeknownst to the general public, for whatever reason. It seems like the council has decided to move forward with the purchase of the Bremer building no matter what.”
During the discussion about the inspection report, council member Sarah Flanum said, “Overall reading through it there was really nothing we didn’t know. We are buying a building that is older. There is obviously going to be repairs that need to be done. I do not have any glaring issues. I do not know much about buildings but I have been through enough remodels and I have built enough buildings in my years that I wasn’t surprised by anything.”
Council member Julie Riemenschnieder said she tagged along as parts of the inspection were done and spoke to some employees there. “The issue about water or leaks in the basement seems to be a non-issue. One employee I spoke to said that after repairs were done 20 years ago there has not been any issues. I read through the engineers report and there are a number of things that need to be done but they are certainly doable,” said Riemenschnieder.
From the audience Ashley Long asked, “At what cost?”
Riemenschnieder replied that she did not have a cost.
“The concern of the citizens moving forward is that this is a blank check being signed,” said Long.
Councilperson Rick Van Blaricom said, “You are way way ahead of everything here. Nobody really knows yet.”
Flanum said while some things listed on the inspection report needed to be done right away, not all things were as urgent. “Should things be replaced? Yes. Is it essential to the overall operation of the building? No,” she said.
Sondreal asked, “If you were spending your own money, is this the place you would spend it, knowing what you know now?”
Flanum replied, “Sure. Do you know some of the houses I have owned?”
Van Blaricom said, “I am spending my own money.” Because he is a taxpayer in Amery.
Karuschak asked, “How much money are we talking?” He said before renovations were done at the current condo units owned by the city at the West Campus, a feasibility study had taken place.
“We have an engineering report that says there are a lot of things that need to be taken care of. It seems to me the next logical step would be to get a cost estimate before you move forward with buying it,” said Karuschak.
Karuschak went on to say the council is aware of what the costs will be for repairs at the West Campus, but they have no idea what the Bremer building project is going to cost. “You need that number so you can make a good fiscal decision. Without that information, you are shooting in the dark. You also need a space assessment. Without that data, you are going to be criticized for making a bad decision regardless of what you do,” he said.
Long added, “The tax payers are asking for the amount you are signing our names to. They want to know this from their elected officials.”
Van Blaricom responded, “You are asking questions that do not have answers at this point.”
He then said there was nothing else in Amery that had a budget increase of 30 percent last year, the way the library did.
Library Board President Wendy Dietrich pointed out that much of that money came from ACT 150 (county library funding). She said the City of Amery only contributes 4 percent of the library’s budget.
“That is not true,” said Van Blaricom.
“It actually is true Rick,” responded Dietrich.
Van Blaricom responded back, “And your point is?”
“You are spending our money without us knowing about it,” said Sondreal.
An attendee asked if a square footage comparison has been done. Flanum said the Bremer building would allow for a lot more shared space since all city entities would be under one roof.
The question was once again brought up whether or not the city’s Planning Commission was involved in any decision making up to this point. Council members said the commission was not because they did not need to be involved yet.
“I think you should delay this purchase and make sure Bremer is still absolutely building in Amery. They are having turmoil of their own,” said Sondreal.
Mayor Paul Isakson said he had no doubt about Bremer building downtown.
Sondreal asked, “Is there any binding agreement?”
Isakson said there was not but he was sure Bremer intended to build in Amery and add other parts of their organization here.
Council member Tim Strohbusch said he was also anticipating a bit more information about how much some of the building updates would cost. He said that in upcoming years the city has other expensive projects coming up, so he realizes the cost needs to be examined.
“We could all get on board if we had some numbers and a cost comparison,” said Long.
“I think we have every intention of getting those numbers,” said Van Blaricom.
Long replied, “Generally you do not buy a building until you have those numbers. That is putting the cart before the horse.”
Isakson said they have a timeline with Bremer. The closing is set to take place Monday, March 9. The sale would not be completely finalized until March 24. “If we stop the process and Bremer says ‘no,’ we go on with the condo association because we have no other choice.” He wondered where the city would come up with money for repairs at the current space.
Dietrich said the Amery Area Friends of the Library would like to be given an opportunity to raise money to keep the current location or build at a whole new space.
Karuschak said there were financing options available. The city would not have to pay for the project in one lump sum.
“A lot of the things that are being asked, we just do not have the answers yet. Will there be at some point in time? Ya. Will everyone be happy? Probably not. Questions Mike (Karuschak) has asked about cost, yes, I think it is important to have those. The best I can say is we are trying to spend your money in a responsible matter,” said Van Blaricom.
He then said, “I agree that the library is beautiful, but at this time it is simply not sustainable for the City of Amery. Just like we cannot afford a ladder truck for the fire department. These things are not sustainable.”
Audience member Micah Dietrich asked how long this process has been taking place and wondered why residents were not included in talks.
Council member Kris Vicker explained because other entities were involved and negotiations were taking place, closed session meetings were necessary.
When discussions turned to the appraisal amount of the current West Campus condos owned by the city, the question was asked why certain parts of the library were not included in the square footage on the appraisal? The appraisal states that the square footage of the library was turned into the appraiser from Isakson.
The mayor said he gave the square footage number to the appraiser that was given to him by an employee of the hospital and did not know why certain parts were not included.
Karuschak said, “I am assuming Bremer has no other people interested in buying their building?” Isakson said, “No. They don’t.”
Karuschak said, “If the city had to postpone closing to ensure due diligence has been completed, what is Bremer really going to do?”
Isakson said they could raise the price based on money they have put into their new project.
Karuschak said he doubted they put down much earnest money on the new location. Isakson said they have already paid to have surveying done as well. “You are just pushing the date back potentially,” said Karuschak.
Audience member Erin Hosking asked Interim City Administrator Patty Bjorklund how long a cost analysis would take from SEH.
“I imagine it will not take too long,” said Bjorklund. She also said everybody has access to the building inspection report as it is online on the city’s website.
Council member Chad Leonard asked if they approve the inspection report, does it mean they are moving forward with the purchase of the building March 9? Bjorklund said, “Yes, that is closing, but the papers will be signed on the 24th.”
In the end Strohbusch made a motion saying, “I motion to accept the building condition assessment done by SEH as presented. I also make the recommendation/motion that before we purchase the building we get a cost assessment of revamping that building so we have an idea of what we are getting into. I know this will probably mess up the closing date but we need to have that information.”
Van Blaricom seconded the motion and it passed by a unanimous vote.
