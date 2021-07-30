The current location of the blue Polk County recycling bins just east of the Amery Fire Hall, cause various issues.
Parking of trucks and trailers using the Cattail Trail, make for little room for vehicles driven by those attempting to drop off their recycling. When bins get overly full, items have sometimes blown towards the river.
The Amery City Council has been tasked with finding a new home for the bins.
Council member Tim Strohbush suggested Amery’s City Shop. Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney, expressed because of the amount of equipment located there, the extra traffic would be difficult.
Mayor Paul Isakson said he had spoken to Dick Waterman, who was willing to talk to the Lincoln Town Board, about having the recycling dumpsters located there, in the gravel pit.
Lincoln doesn’t have an area for their recycling, so the spot could be shared.
“It is easy access to get there,” said Isakson.
Council member Rick Van Blaricom asked if plans had fallen through for the bins to be located at the Amery Community Center.
Isakson responded, “Nobody wants it in their backyard, I asked them.”
A number of residents of Scholl Street signed a letter to the City Council against having the bins moved to the Community Center for various reasons.
Jerry Tessman of the Amery Community Center Board sent a letter to Jen Tyman, Community Center Director and other Center board members with concerns over the possibility of placement at the Community Center, which
was then shared with the mayor and City Council members.
Tessman wrote, “I'm surprised he (Mayor Paul Isakson) would even suggest consideration of this idea. At last month’s council meeting the Mayor stated that the recycling needed to be moved not only to free up more parking but because when he inspected the area styrofoam peanuts were blowing all around and people were leaving litter that could get in the river. Why would he or anyone else think things would change if recycling were in our parking lot?”
Tessman went on to say, “We are in a residential area and I doubt Amery zoning would even allow this type of activity. In addition to the concerns raised, would be the truck traffic and noise when the County picks up and drops of collection bins. I would ask the City Council Members if they would like this operation next to their residence? Recycling should be in a commercial area!”
Council member Chad Leonard said he wanted to make sure the council stayed in contact with Watermans about a long-term solution for the recycling. The solution for people to not have recycling picked up curbside and to bring it themselves to the blue bins is only temporary.
