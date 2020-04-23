Many would say some of the best parts of summer include marching bands, corndogs and a trip aboard a tilt-o-whirl. While people deal with changes COVID-19 has thrust upon current day-to-day life, it is hard to ignore the effects it is also taking on future events.
It makes sense Woodville Syttendae Mai, one of the area’s earliest summer festivals, was the first to sadly pull the plug on their festival two months before its May 14-16 celebration. When the decision was announced, Woodville Lions Club President Don Timmerman said, “This move wasn’t made out of panic or fear. The health care officials are just unsure how this whole situation is going to play out.”
Local towns that followed include Clayton Cheese Days, scheduled for June 19-21 and Clear Lake Heritage Days scheduled for June 27-30.
On their Village website, Clayton officials said, “Because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 Virus and the unknown end of ‘social distancing’, the Clayton Cheese Days Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Cheese Days celebration. We hope to be back bigger and better in 2021!”
Clear Lake reported, “On Monday April 6, 2020, the Community Club met via video conferencing to observe social distancing. We discussed our upcoming June events, including Kickoff to Summer, Village-wide Garage Sales and Clear Lake Heritage Days. Sadly, after careful consideration and deliberation, we voted unanimously to cancel all June events. However, we are hoping to add an event in late summer.”
Without a crystal ball, it is hard for committees and clubs that plan summer events to know what gathering regulations will be in place in upcoming months, but something that has to be taken into consideration are large upfront costs that must be paid in advance. Making hefty payments for an affair that faces that possibility of not being allowed is a risk.
Amery events that have recently been cancelled include Trail Days, which takes place the first weekend of June and the annual Amery Art Fair hosted by the Woman’s Club. The art fair’s website said, “It is with regret that we, the Amery Woman’s Club, after consultation with the state and county health departments are canceling our Amery Art and Craft Fair June 13, 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vendors are receiving a full refund for the event.”
“For 42 years the Amery Art and Craft Fair has been a wonderful tradition for both vendors and shoppers. The Fair provides our Club the opportunity to offer $3000 worth of scholarships to high school graduates, leaders, and nontraditional students. Therefore, we are still looking forward to providing an event in the future. We will keep you informed through this website and Facebook.”
As far as Amery’s popular summer series, Music on the River, Tom Bensen said, “We do not have an official change of date yet but we will keep the community notified if this changes.”
