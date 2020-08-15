One common issue brought up frequently in Amery and around the rest of Polk County is road conditions.
At August’s City Council meeting, council member Chad Leonard said he had asked the Public Works Department for an overview of the Wisconsin Information System for Local Roads WISLR). Leonard attended a training that led him to wonder what the program to provide for road conditions. “WISLR is a really great tool that is used within Wisconsin to communicate the health of roads and I know that is one of the biggest complaints I heard when I was first placed on council and will continue to hear in the spring when the roads start being tore up,” said Leonard.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), WISLR is a data management tool for decision makers.
The Wisconsin Information System for Local Roads (WISLR) is an internet-accessible system that helps local governments and WisDOT manage local road data to improve decision-making, and to meet state statute requirements. With Geographic Information System technology, WISLR combines local road data with interactive mapping functionality. The result is an innovative system that allows users to display their data in a tabular format, on a map, or both.
WISLR provides a system for local governments to report local road information (such as width, surface type, surface year, shoulder, curb, road category, functional classification, and pavement condition ratings) to WisDOT.
Local governments can use WISLR's querying, analytical, and spreadsheet tools to organize and analyze data. They can also update and edit their data. This combination improves accuracy for both pavement condition rating submittals and road inventory assessment.
Concerning the current state of roads in the city, during the July 27 Public Works Committee meeting, Assistant Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney project street projects that will be completed by the end of 2020 will include alleys and the seal coating and chip sealing of Harriman Avenue. Griffin Street was recently milled and overlaid. Mahoney said he could provide a report that gives road detail and the next Public Works Committee meeting.
