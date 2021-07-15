Over the past handful of months; meetings, updates and articles have broken down the renovation of the City of Amery. Construction terms have been tossed around like a football in the park. If you have found yourself a little lost with the verbiage or the new road layout, do not fret, you are not alone. Is a lift station somewhere you go for a mood enhancement? What is mill and overlay and how do you properly use that new middle lane?
For years Highway 46 has run smack dab through the City of Amery. The “Main Street” is a State-owned Highway, which gives the State of Wisconsin discretion over its layout. The State has been changing many of its highways over to three lanes, which is the reason Amery has now gone from the four lanes (two in each direction) residents had grown accustomed, to three lanes (one in each direction, with a turn lane in the center).
While some have driven on roads with this layout frequently, it is new to some. At some point or another, you’re going to have to make a left turn while you’re driving.
Luckily, there’s a whole lane dedicated to helping you do just that. Whether you’re an experienced driver or a newbie, it’s totally fine to wonder what you’re allowed and what you’re not allowed to use the center turning lane for. The center turning lane is the single lane (marked by solid yellow lines) located in the middle of a 2-way street. As its name suggests, it’s designed for cars traveling in both directions to use it to make a turn. The center turning lane is intended to be used for drivers to make left turns into driveways, parking lots, and other roads.
What is a TWLTL? A Two-way left turn lane (TWLTL) is a lane placed between opposing lanes of traffic for the purpose of allowing traffic from either direction to make left turns off of a roadway.
When should you get into the center turn lane? Some regions may have traffic laws that provide specific distances, while others may say a “reasonable” distance. Don’t enter the center turning lane multiple blocks away from your turn. You could actually get a ticket if you travel in the lane for too long. Stick to a reasonable distance and use the lane when your turn is coming up.
What does the center lane only sign mean? It means you can only make a left turn. The two arrows on the center turning lane only sign can be a little confusing and make you think that you can turn either left or right. But it actually means you can only use the lane to make a left turn. Don’t use the lane for things like passing a vehicle or speeding up so you can merge into the road. Some center lanes may also have two arrows painted on the pavement. They mean the same thing as a center lane only sign: you can only use the lane to make a left turn.
What is a lift station? Lift stations are used to move wastewater from lower to higher elevation, particularly where the elevation of the source is not sufficient for gravity flow and/or when the use of gravity conveyance will result in excessive excavation depths and high sewer construction costs.
What is mill and overlay? One form of street maintenance is sometimes referred to as "mill and overlay". This process consists of two major steps: 1) milling the street and 2) laying the new asphalt (overlay). To mill the street, workers use heavy equipment to remove the surface of the street and place it into dump trucks. Workers then use a machine to spray "tack," a liquid asphalt coating that will adhere the new asphalt to the road. The final process is overlay, which is shorthand for laying asphalt on the street. Once asphalt has been laid, it can be driven on almost immediately. However, drivers are asked to watch for and respect the detour requests of flaggers as street workers put the final touches on the road, such as smoothing it out with heavy road rollers.
What is the function of the curb & gutter in road design? The main purpose of curb and gutter is to reinforce the pavement that is being laid down as a road surface. It is poured first before asphalt is brought in and creates an extremely strong barrier. It is used to collect surface runoff from paved streets, parking lots, or other impervious surfaces and convey it to a
storm drain system.
What is the space between the sidewalk and the curb? It is sometimes called a boulevard, median, verge or tree belt. Benefits include visual aesthetics, increased safety and comfort of sidewalk users, protection from spray from passing vehicles, and a space for benches, street lights and other public amenities. These spaces are also often part of water runoff.
What is the purpose of a sidewalk bump-out? In addition to the shorter crossing distance, the bump out puts the pedestrian in a position to be more visible to drivers. The narrowing of the traveled way lowers speeds and improve safety to the pedestrian.
What is the deal with the bike lanes? Bicycling has become one of the fastest growing modes of transportation in the U.S., and policymakers have been approving more and more bike lanes to accommodate this influx of two-wheeled travelers. There are two different types of bike lanes, the new ones in Amery share the streets with cars and are separated by a painted line. Don't drive in a bike lane except when making a turn, entering or leaving an alley, private road or driveway, or when you need to cross the bike lane to park near the curb. When you make a right turn, check for bicyclists in your blind spot. You must yield to bicycles in a bike lane prior to turning across the lane.
