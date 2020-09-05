WESTERN, WI— WESTconsin Credit Union held their annual Back to School Drive from Monday, July 27 through Sunday, August 9. Due to the impacts of COVID-19 and the unique needs of area students and schools this year, WESTconsin changed the format of their annual drive slightly. Rather than collect school supplies, the credit union requested donations of monetary funds only. Funds from members, employees, and a corporate match from WESTconsin Credit Union totaled $3,000. All proceeds are being provided to many schools and organizations throughout the area for them to use at their discretion. WESTconsin extends its sincerest gratitude to all who donated, helping local children return for the upcoming school year.
WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939, and membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the Wisconsin counties of Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Washburn, or the Minnesota counties of Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Isanti, Pine, Ramsey, Wabasha, and Washington, with a $5 minimum deposit in a Membership Savings Account. Credit unions are financial institutions owned by their accountholders, and member funds are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) up to at least $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.