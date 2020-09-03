Welcome Warriors

Amery schools are back in session as of Tuesday, Sept. 1 for K-12. 4K students will begin Wednesday, Sept. 2.
When it came to the opening of schools this fall, the staff of Amery Schools knew things wouldn’t be easy. But would it be worth it? Absolutely.
Staff and students alike are excited to be reunited after the closing of schools last March.
Upcoming events for the week include Varsity Girls Golf matches Sept. 1, JV and Varsity Tennis Sept. 3 and the first CC meet of the season on Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.