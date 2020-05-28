A little rusty? Sure. Might it be missing some nuts and bolts? Yup. Is it dinged and scratched? Absolutely! But the memories held within this old red truck are in pristine condition. They say there’s no place like home and this little Deer Park fire truck has found it’s way there.
May 6, the Village of Deer Park Clerk received an email that started Ol’ Red’s journey home. Mel Winberg Jr. (Sonny) sent a message to say he believed he had one of the fire department’s trucks and wanted to get it back to the area. The message was forwarded to Chief Jeff Croes and with that, Winberg and Croes were in communication.
As pictures were exchanged, Croes recalled a newspaper article with this particular truck in it, so knew full well this was in fact one of the department’s trucks. But not much else was known at that time.
Winberg had become in possession of the truck before the passing of his uncle, Francis Winberg. Francis was the original purchaser of the truck in the mid to late 1970s (the department has not been able to establish a date of sale yet). He purchased it as a Cab/Chassis as the department took the pump and utility box off of the truck to put on a different Chassis. It sat in Forest, Wisconsin on a farmstead from time of purchase until around 2000 when Sonny and his father Mel Sr. removed it from Francis’ property and brought it to Siren.
The land it has been sitting on for the last 20 years had been sold and the truck was to be removed from the property. Sonny had plans to fix it up, but plans changed and since it had to be moved, he contacted the Village of Deer Park.
Winberg and Croes worked out a plan to get the truck with only 7030 miles on it, from its location in Siren back to Deer Park and May 17, was the day. Armed with a few copies of pictures Croes had received from Ruth Severson, who's husband John had served on the department, Croes met Winberg at the property in Siren on Hwy. 70 just a few miles east of town. The old Deer Park truck was sitting by some trees and even had a few growing in it. Recovery was underway. The truck was loaded onto a trailer to head home to Deer Park. Croes said, “Help from Winberg and his son in the recovery made for a fairly easy job.”
None of the current members of the Deer Park Fire Department (DPFD) were on the department when this truck was in service. The DPFD purchased the truck, used, in 1964. The truck itself is a 1945(46?) Ford.
Upon seeing the truck at their monthly meeting, everyone was in amazement of how it held up for all of these years and the “Gear Heads” of the department immediately started talking about getting it running and driving again. Croes said, “Beyond that, at this point it is undecided if we will keep it looking “body wise” as it is with the patina or fully restore it back to its original glory. Obviously the box and pump portion of it are long gone, but to mock one up, to make it look as it did, is undetermined at this time.” He said it would for sure be driving down the road again at some point.
Once word of the truck started to spread throughout the village, Phylis Humpal remembered she had a piece from the truck in her garage. It is a fairly simple part of the truck that has been hanging on a nail in her garage for all of these years, and she just felt/knew it was part of this old red truck.
Humpal’s husband, Al, who has since passed, was the Fire Chief in the village for many told her that they needed to keep it. It is a threaded cap that Croes believes was to cap off a line/fitting coming out of the engine pump that could be taken off to connect a line to the truck for firefighting.
Croes said, “We believe the part was originally designed for and possibly even built by Humpal himself, as he had a repair shop in town for many of years and this would have been something he easily would have made for the truck and possibly why he had to hold on to it.”
Croes and the rest of the DPFD are thankful to have the truck home. “The fact that the name and number remain on the doors and was not painted over is a feat of its own. Add in it being able to survive for all this time with as little damage as it has. I am unsure how near it was to the tornado that went through Siren some years back, but it survived that also,” Croes said.
He is happy someone like Mel Winberg couldn't allow something like this to be destroyed. “Between being asked to sell it to make a rat rod out of it, told to scrap it, or any other number of possibilities that could have happened over the years, Mel being the stand up guy that he is, did one of the most respectable things and we cannot say thank you to him enough. Mel wanted this piece of our history to come back to us. He wanted to see it back home. So with that, he decided to DONATE it back to the fire department. We cannot say thank you enough for his kindness and generosity,” said Croes.
If only that old red fire truck could talk. Croes said, “With the truck on the trailer driving home, looking in the rearview mirror at it, I could see Al Humpal sitting in the drivers seat smiling. As a young kid I went with my father to his shop for many years. He passed away a short time after I joined the Department in 2000, but growing up around him and knowing his love for the department, I could just see that in my head.”
Upon cleaning out the truck, Croes saw an old Snap-on Calendar sticker in the cab above the windshield and just had this sense that Humpal possibly put it there. He said, “Those little things add all to the character of the truck to me. There are a few past DPFD members; Ted Olson, Al Luhman, Pete Thompson, Dennis Neck and Harland Zielsdorf, that have said there are many stories with this truck that I hope to hear and I know they will be great.”
Croes said, “I myself am a car guy and feel they have a spirit to them. I uttered the words when driving back into our fire district last Sunday, ‘Welcome home!’”
