A meeting formed to alleviate sidewalk issues saw resolution, but not before questions of who has been at fault and who should pay for changes. As Council member Eric Elkin put it, the council was, “Stuck with making the best worst choice.”
Before a vote was taken on the remedy, Council member Sarah Flanum spoke about downtown business owners who have talked to her about the current situation. “I have had much conversation with many business owners. The silent majority are who I have been hearing from now. They do not agree with all of the negativity that has been blasted all over social media,” she said.
Flanum said there have been positive remarks about progress and that people just want to see the project finished.
Once the council voted on options, it seems getting the project finished may take slightly longer but is still within sight.
Options concerning the sidewalk situation included the city doing nothing to remedy the slope (called “Option A”), which would not impact the current schedule or cost the city anything.
“Option B” would be to add colored concrete to the terrace portion of the sidewalk, which is not meant for people to walk on. The city’s cost to do this would be about $4,400 per block.
“Option C” presented to the city council pertained to the 200 block only. One storm sewer inlet could be added approximately at the American Family Insurance building. It would significantly impact the project schedule, most likely an additional 4-5 weeks. The estimated cost to the city would be about $40,094.
Eric Barclay, MSA engineer, said the 100 block portion of town is a different sort of problem. “The difference between the Alibi and the Farm Table is roughly two feet between their doors going across the road,” said Barclay.
He said the original design saw a crown in the road that came up about one and a half percent. The rest of the elevation issues were sucked up in the terrace area of the sidewalks. “That is why the slopes are out there like that. We have looked at this, played with this and there is not a ton we can do. We came up with one option after toying with it for multiple hours and we think we can get it to work,” Barclay said.
He then described “Option D” as instead of having a crown in the road, it would slope from the west side to the east side in one complete sheet of asphalt.
Barclay said there were some downfalls to that in terms of rideability for motorists because they would be transitioning from a crowned road to uncrowned, back to crowned. It might make for difficult plowing situations and additional storm sewer would possibly need to be added in the future with that option as well.
“Unfortunately, there isn’t much else we can do. It is not as easy of a fix as the 200 block by just adding some storm sewer because of the elevation difference. I believe if we spend the time on it, it will work, but I am about 80 percent convinced of it right now to be completely honest,” Barclay said.
Estimated cost for the city for that option would be about $27,000 and it would impact the project by an additional 4-5 weeks.
Discussion took place about how much actually time changes would add onto the end of the project consider some portions are ahead of schedule. Barclay said the downtown would remain torn up longer as it will take a bit of time to get additional storm sewer shipped in to be installed. All in all, it would likely add an additional 2-3 of additional time to the project, but the impacts to the downtown area would be more likely 5-6 weeks.
Council member Tim Strohbush said, “Quite honestly I don’t like any of these options. I am sure the engineering is fine on them. There are a couple of things that give me heartburn over it. First off, this was MSA’s design. Our downtown is our crown jewel. With those boulevards, that are made out of sidewalk material but are not sidewalks, it looks bad.”
Strohbush went on to say the public has been very clear they do not like the way the design is going thus far. He said, “I think these options are duct tape fixes and yet we are getting dinged on the additional cost to it on your design. If I go to a restaurant and order a grilled cheese sandwich and it comes to me burnt, I send it back and they build me a new grilled cheese sandwich. I don’t pay for the first one and pay more for the second time around. That is what is giving me heartburn about this whole entire thing.”
Council member Flanum asked whether narrowing the actual sidewalks would allow for a reduced slope. Barclay said it would. This was then named “Option E.”
Flanum later asked how the city would pay for the changes if they went with the “C and D” options? Together the two options would come to a total of $67,000.
Council member Chad Leonard said he agreed with Strohbush that it shouldn’t be the city’s issue to pay. “We hired a consulting/engineering firm to build us a new downtown and now we are having to rework it so quite frankly I don’t believe we even have to pay for it,” said Leonard.
Dave Rasmussen of MSA said there would be ways to fund the changes with Tiff district money.
Barclay addressed Strohbush’s “grilled cheese” comment from earlier in the meeting. “When we entered into this, we brought the plans to the council and sat down with the council and the council has been involved in all of these decisions. You have a road that works. You have a downtown that works. You ordered a grilled cheese and now you are asking for a quesadilla. You got what you ordered and now you are asking for something else,” said Barclay.
He said MSA did sit down and go through plans with the council, which were approved by the council.
Strohbush asked why the boulevards were not emphasized in discussions as he believes they have been a problem in other projects.
Barclay responded, “Never to this degree.”
Elkin said the least difficult things to do seemed like options “C and D.”
Leonard thought option “B” should be added in as well.
With that, the council voted to accept options “B,C and D.” Yes votes came from Rick Van Blaricom, Flanum, Leonard and Elkin. Strohbush opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.