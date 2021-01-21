WDNR reaches decision on Stower Trail

There have been meetings, presentations, cases plead from opposing sides and ultimately a Master Plan. After years of discussion, the WDNR and Polk County have come to an agreement on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail (SSLST), with the fate being left in the hands of the Polk County Board of Supervisors January 19.
At a January 6 meeting of Polk County’s Environmental Services committee, Director Bob Kazmierski said Polk County had recently met six times with the WDNR over how to implement changes to the usage of the trail, including allowing snowmobiles and equestrians to use the trail.
Kazmierski called the agreements a, “significant resolution.”
The WDNR reviewed the Master Plan sent to them by the county last summer for clarifying edits to be made. Kazmierski said, “It really justified how the county was going to provide for safety, displacement and accommodation of all user groups.”
In order for the Master Plan to be implemented, Polk County
must construct an off-trail, rustic, pedestrian trail from Keller Avenue to Baker Street, roughly ¾ of a mile in Amery. Kazmierski said future development would be addressed as the need arises, with the next likely segment being from Baker to County Road C, west of Amery.
Polk County must also expand cross-country skiing opportunities available at D.D. Kennedy and Ahlgren Wildlife Preserve.
Kazmierski said the expansions would be providing an equivalent or beyond equivalent experience for winter hikers and skiers.
Equestrian use would be permitted for the entire month of October through the day before gun-hunting season in November.
The Environmental Services committee ultimately voted unanimously to send Resolution 21-12 concerning the SSLST to the full Polk County Board of Supervisors for approval January 19, 2021.
