By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys' hockey team overcame a rough start on Feb. 6 to hand Regis/Altoona/McDonell a 10-5 defeat at Hobbs Ice Arena in Altoona.
After nearly 10 minutes of scoreless play, RAM scored back-to-back goals in less than a a minute, and by 13 and a half minutes into the game, the Warriors trailed 1-3.
"We have had some injuries the last couple of weeks and tried a couple of different lineups in the first period," said Amery Coach Tim Henningsgard. "They obviously didn't work, and we played our worst period of the season."
Around the 15-minute mark, Asher Page took advantage of a power play and scored a goal to cut the deficit to one goal heading into the second period
After being outshot 11-16 in the first period, Amery went on the offensive, outshooting RAM 15-6 in the second, and took a 4-3 lead after goals by Grady Martin and Page.
The Warriors continued to gain speed in third period, rattling off five consecutive goals in the first 15 minutes.
"We adjusted again in the second and eventually scored eight straight times," Coach Henningsgard said. "It was impressive to never see the boys panic when we were trailing and just went about our business."
Page completed a hat trick at the 13:50 mark of the third period and finished with three goals and two assists. Martin tallied two goals and two assists for the game. Jackson Henningsgard scored one goal and piled on five assists. Fletcher Kjeseth posted two goals and one assist.
Also tallying points were Max Mike (1 goal, 1 assist), Reece Atkins (3 assists), Miles Troff (2 assists), Justin Walter (1 goal), Pake Brown (1 assist) and Forrest Alton (1 assist).
"With a couple of injuries to our team, Simon Panek got an opportunity and played very hard in the third, drawing three penalties himself," Coach Henningsgard said. "It is great when kids get a chance, they step up and take full advantage."
RAM was penalized 10 times for 34 minutes while Amery spent just 8 minutes in the box. RAM's Evan Gustafson was charge with a major penalty for checking from behind near the 14 minute mark of the third period while his teammate, Jarret Smith, was ejected for fighting at the end of the game.
Amery outshot RAM, 52-27, for the game after firing off 21 shots in the third period. Avery Starzecki collected 22 saves for the win in the Amery goal.
