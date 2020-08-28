The Miss Amery Talent Show is something community members look forward to each year. It is the kick-off to the annual Fall Festival celebration. Many parts of this year’s festival have had to be tweaked to accommodate to COVID-19, including the Miss Amery Talent Show.
This year the performances will be taped on the evening of Friday, August 28. The show will premier Saturday, August 29 at 7p.m. online. You can tune into the School District of Amery’s Facebook page or YouTube channel to watch.
There will be a variety of performances by the 13 girls vying for the title of Miss Amery.
Next, the candidates will go through an interview process. On Fall FestiDAY, September, 19 2020 at 6:30 the public is invited to the Queen’s Coronation, which will take place on the Danielson Stage at Michael Park. It is your chance to say farewell to the young ladies who have represented the Amery community so well over the past year, and to welcome the new court.
Remember to log in Saturday evening to watch the talents and stay tuned to see who will be crowned in September.
