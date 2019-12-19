Amery’s Assistant Chief of Police, Joseph Vierkandt, has signed a contract to become Barron’s new Chief of Police.
Liz Jacobson, Barron City Administrator confirmed Vierkandt would replace retiring Chief Byron Miller. She said, “He will start sometime in January. A specific start date has not yet been determined.”
Vierkandt started in 2001 as a part-time officer in Amery until he was hired by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department.
Vierkandt was a member of the National Guard and was deployed in Iraq during 2004 and 2005.
He became a Polk County deputy in 2006 and was the firearms instructor and field-training officer. Vierkandt was hired as the Assistant Chief of Police in Amery in 2015.
